KVBID Issues Hale Halawai RFP

Kailua Village Business Improvement District (KVBID) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a revitalized vision for Hale Halawai. Wholly funded by the Kailua Village Business Improvement District, the RFP seeks to engage a project consultant to assist KVBID in a process to develop a community vision for a revitalized Hale Halawai.

“With parks and public spaces such a tangible reflection of the quality of life in a livable community, the time has come to actively work to improve our network of parks throughout Kona including Hale Halawai,” said Kona County Council member Dru Kanuha.

A revitalized vision of Hale Halawai as the “piko” of Historic Kailua Village will celebrate the heritage, encourage interaction between residents and promote a deeper sense of place and community.

The Hale Halawai visioning will be a broadly collaborative process, one that engages policymakers, County agencies and community stakeholders in design, planning, and future management of this treasured resource.

“Mahalo to Council member Kanuha and Parks and Recreation Director Roxy Waltjen and Deputy Managing Director Barbara Kossow for their vision and support to launch the process to refresh Hale Halawai,” said Jane Clement, KVBID President.

The Scope of Work for this RFP includes:

Identifying, compiling, convening and facilitating an outreach plan to engage policymakers, county agencies, stakeholders and the public in community conversations, Synthesizing input and drafting a coherent vision to revitalize Hale Halawai as a vibrant community asset, and Compiling Order of Magnitude Estimates to assist in decision-making purposes and cost-benefit decisions.

Complete RFP details are available at HistoricKailuaVillage.com. Proposals are due on or before Oct. 5, 2018.

KVBID’s Placemaking Committee will evaluate consultant proposals and the Board of Directors will make the final selection.