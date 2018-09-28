AD
HPD Searching for Robbery Suspect

By Big Island Now
September 28, 2018, 4:48 PM HST (Updated September 28, 2018, 4:48 PM)
The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department reported a robbery at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, on Hinano Street in Hilo.

A woman clerk was reportedly sprayed with pepper-spray by a male suspect who had taken a money bag from her store. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, black gloves with a black mask covering his face.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect. If you have any information on his whereabouts or the incident, call the departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

