HPA Hosting Admissions Events for Prospective Students

Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy (HPA) is hosting a series of admission events for families with children entering kindergarten through 12th grade.

HPA’s admission events are designed for parents and prospective students to visit classrooms, meet HPA faculty and administrators, tour campus, and learn about the school’s philosophy on academic and social development.

Lower School (grades K-5) Open House

Join HPA for thier Lower School Open House and learn how they can spark your child’s sense of wonder and help them build a strong foundation for the love of learning. Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Middle School (grades 6-8) Preview Day

Join HPA for their Middle School Preview Day and learn how they are committed to delivering a hybrid approach to education that includes traditional academics and project-based learning while your child discovers their passion. Monday, Nov. 12, from 8:15 to 10:30 a.m.

Upper School (grades 9-12) Preview Days (each of these events is limited to 20 guests)

Join HPA for one of their Upper School Preview Days and learn more about how they combine a rigorous, college-preparatory curriculum with research projects, arts, athletics, and community outreach projects.

Monday, Oct. 8, from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 7, from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m.

To attend one of these events, register online. Kindergarten applicants must turn five years old by July 31, 2019, to enter kindergarten for the 2019-2020 academic year.