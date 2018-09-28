Hospice of Kona Seeking New Volunteers

West Hawai‘i residents that are interested in supporting their neighbors and giving back to the community may be interested in becoming a Hospice of Kona (HOK) “Stars of Service” volunteer. Basic Volunteer Training Class is two full days on Tuesday, Oct. 9, and Tuesday, Oct. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, at the HOK office located at 75-5925 Walua Road, Suite 102. Lunch will be provided.

To register, contact Deann Canuteson, Director of Volunteer Services, (808) 443-2936 or dcanuteson@hospiceofkona.org. Attending both meetings is mandatory to become a Certified Hospice Volunteer.

Volunteer positions include massage therapists, hair stylists, barbers, musicians, patient companions, event support, home maintenance (electricians, plumbers, carpenters, lawn care) and many other roles, including various positions in Memory Lane Thrift Store. Volunteers may have specific roles within the home setting or assist Hospice of Kona in other areas.