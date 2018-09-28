Hawai‘i Island Lane Closures, Sept. 28–30

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures for the weekend of Sept. 28 through 30, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

This announcement does not include road closures due to the past volcanic activity in the Puna District.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

VOLCANO ROAD/MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

VOLCANO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 30 near Volcano National Park, seven days a week over a 24-hour period, for pavement reconstruction.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 7.1 at Pāpa‘ikou on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 1, through Friday, Oct. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

2) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11 at Pepe‘ekeo on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 1, through Friday, Oct. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

1) PĀHOA (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between Mile Markers 14 and 16 in the vicinity of Leilani Estates on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repairs.