Flood Advisory Issued for Parts of Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Hawai‘i until 12:30 a.m.

At 9:24 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Pāhoa. Weather spotter near Hilo and Kea‘au reported thunderstorm. Rain was falling at a rate of one and a quarter inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Glenwood, Kea‘au, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Pāhoa and Honomū.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.