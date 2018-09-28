DLNR Announces 2019 Lāna‘i Deer Hunting Season

Deer hunters can soon apply to hunt for the new season. Application forms for the 2019 Lana’i Axis deer hunting season, together with instruction sheets, will be available at all Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) Offices statewide beginning next Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.

Applicants can apply online and pay a $10 fee. Applications received without the required application fee will not be processed and will be returned. A tag fee will be assessed at the time of hunter check-in. Hawai‘i residents will be assessed $20.00 and non-Hawai‘i residents, $125 for each Axis deer tag. It is imperative that hunter applicants obtain and pay particular attention to the hunt instruction sheet and addendum for additional changes in the application process.

The 2019 Lanai Axis deer season will consist of four (4) hunts:

The Archery Hunt will be held over eight (8) consecutive days, beginning Feb. 16, 2019 and ending on Feb. 23, 2019. The Youth Hunt will be conducted for one (1) Weekend (Saturday and Sunday), March 2 and 3, 2019 The Muzzleloader Hunt will be conducted for one (1) Weekend (Saturday and Sunday), March 9 and 10, 2019. The General Rifle Hunt will be held over nine (9) consecutive Weekends (Saturdays and Sundays), beginning March 16, 2019 and ending on May 12, 2019.

The bag limit for the 2019 Lanai Axis deer season will be three (3) Axis deer DOES per hunter for the archery season, three (3) Axis deer DOES per hunter for the youth hunt, and three (3) Axis deer DOES per hunter for the muzzleloader and general rifle hunts. Tags are NOT transferable and are valid only for the specific hunt for which it was issued.

For more information on the general rifle hunt, the archery hunt, the muzzleloader hunt and opportunities for youth hunters please see online.

Applications for all hunts may be submitted in-person or mailed to the Maui Division of Forestry and Wildlife Office, 1955 Main St., # 301, Wailuku, HI 96793. Lana‘i residents only are to mail or deliver their applications to the Lana‘i Division of Forestry and Wildlife Office at 917 Fraser Ave., P.O. Box 630661, Lana‘i City, HI 96763. Hunters may and are encouraged to apply online for this hunt.

Click here to apply online. The deadline for submitting applications will be 4 PM on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Interested hunters are encouraged to submit applications well before the application deadline to insure proper processing.

Additional details for this season are available at the Division of Forestry and Wildlife Offices at the following telephone numbers: