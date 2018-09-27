September 27, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 57. South southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers, then frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 68. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 80. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 97. East wind around 13 mph.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A slight chance of thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A low pressure system and weak cold front northwest of the Hawaiian Islands will slowly lift northward today. High pressure will then build back in north of the state on Friday allowing a return to a wet trade wind weather pattern into Saturday. Drier air will filter in from the east on Sunday with decreasing cloud and shower trends through Monday. Light south to southeasterly winds will bring a return to hot and humid weather around the middle of next week with additional showers as another low sets up northwest of the state.

