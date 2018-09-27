September 27, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday October 04: Rough surf along east facing shores will gradually increase from Friday through this weekend as the trade winds strengthen. A north- northwest swell arriving tonight will produce moderate surf along north and west facing shores from Friday through this weekend. A small to moderate southwest swell arriving today will produce a noticeable boost in surf heights along south facing shores from Friday into early next week. A slightly larger reinforcing south-southwest swell is expected to fill in next Tuesday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW extra long period swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW extra long period swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with S winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with SE winds less than 5mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

