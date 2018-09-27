AD
Presidential Disaster Declaration Secured for Hurricane Lane

By Big Island Now
September 27, 2018, 10:22 AM HST (Updated September 27, 2018, 10:22 AM)
Enhanced infrared image of Hurricane Lane at 0400Z Wednesday, August 21, 2018 (midnight Tuesday night EDT). The southernmost part of the Big Island is outlined in pink at top center. Image credit: NOAA/NESDIS.

The Presidential Disaster Declaration request by Gov. David Ige to address the impacts of Hurricane Lane has been granted.

The disaster declaration covers floods, wildfires and other disasters that occurred because of the hurricane between Aug. 22 and 29, 2018.

The declaration means the state will receive support from the Public Assistance Grant Program for emergency and repair work for disaster-damaged facilities on Hawai‘i Island, Maui and Kaua‘i.

In addition, the state will receive assistance from the Hazard Mitigation Program for actions taken to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property in the event of a natural disaster.

“The approval of our Presidential Disaster Declaration request will help our state recover more efficiently and quickly from the effects of Hurricane Lane. We thank President Trump and FEMA for approving our request, and for the attention they have given our state as we’ve faced a series of challenges over the last few months. We are grateful for their support as we continue our work to keep our residents and visitors safe,” said Gov. Ige.

The governor’s request for individual assistance is under review.

The approval summary can be downloaded here.

