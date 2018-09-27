LETTER: Don’t Rebuild Pohoiki Boat Ramp

I recently moved off the Big Island. However, I am still fascinated by Madame Pele.

Watching the video of the new Puna beaches is breathtaking…

To hear of plans of reconstructing the Pohoiki Beach ramp is disheartening!

After all of Madame Pele’s efforts of creating new black sand beaches, already there is discussion of reconstruction. Man-made projects…

This sounds horrendous!

The predictions of the cost it will take to rebuild, not mention the noisy boats expelling fuel adding pollution to the healing waters.

When will we Listen to Mother Nature and respect her ACTIONS?

As well as, Trust the Goddess that she knows what is BEST.

Thank you for providing information.

Rainbow Blessings…

