HPD Locates Man Wanted on Warrants

The Hawai`i Island Police Department has located a 56-year-old Ka‘ū man who was wanted for outstanding warrants.

At 5:20 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 26, police arrested and charged Christopher Allen Wright without incident at an Ohia Drive property in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates Subdivision (HOVE), for his criminal contempt of court warrant.

He was also arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary after investigators linked him to an, Aug. 9, break-in at a HOVE residence on Palm Parkway.

At 8:30 p.m., Wednesday evening, police charged Wright with one count each of first-degree burglary, promoting a dangerous drug, promoting a detrimental drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His total bail was set at $86,250. He was taken to the Kona cellblock pending his initial appearance this afternoon in Kona District Court.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Shawn Ibarra of the Ka‘ū Patrol Division at (808) 939-2520.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.