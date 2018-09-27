Flood Advisory Issued for Island of Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Hawai‘i until 7:45 p.m.

At 4:43 p.m., radar and rain gages showed heavy rain over the Kohala and Kona slopes. The highest rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were along Kohala Mountain Road near Kahua Ranch and the Māmalahoa Highway near Pu‘uanahulu.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Pu‘uanahulu, Hawi, Honaunau, Kamuela, Kawaihae, Kainaliu, Waikoloa Village, Kealakekua and Honalo.