Flood Advisory Issued for Island of Hawai‘i

Flood Advisory Issued for Island of Hawai‘iSeptember 27, 2018, 6:14 PM HST (Updated September 27, 2018, 6:14 PM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Hawai‘i until 7:45 p.m.
At 4:43 p.m., radar and rain gages showed heavy rain over the Kohala and Kona slopes. The highest rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were along Kohala Mountain Road near Kahua Ranch and the Māmalahoa Highway near Pu‘uanahulu.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Pu‘uanahulu, Hawi, Honaunau, Kamuela, Kawaihae, Kainaliu, Waikoloa Village, Kealakekua and Honalo.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.