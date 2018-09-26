September 26, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming southeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light north northeast wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Light east wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 78. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 88. Heat index values as high as 97. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 78. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A low pressure system north-northwest of Kauai will continue to draw up tropical moisture from the south through Thursday producing light south to southeasterly winds across the state. Expect hot and humid weather conditions across all islands, with shower activity primarily focused over Kauai and Oahu through Thursday along with scattered showers possible elsewhere. The low will lift slowly towards the north over the next 36 hours with a high pressure ridge building back into the region allowing trade winds to return from Friday onward. A wet trade wind weather pattern remains in the forecast on Friday and Saturday with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain areas.

