Public Invited to Community Town Hall

By Big Island Now
September 26, 2018, 5:34 PM HST (Updated September 26, 2018, 5:34 PM)
Sen. Russell Ruderman will be hosting a community town hall meeting that the public is invited to attend.

“We will be discussing the issues that affect Puna at the state level and legislative priorities for 2019, including your thoughts on needed legislation,” said. Sen. Ruderman. “See you there!”

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kea‘au Lerning Center located at 16-186 Pili Mua St. in Kea‘au.

Light refreshments will be served.

