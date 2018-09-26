PSD Welcomes New Class of Adult Correctional Officers

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Fifteen recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class (BCRC) 18-02 training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.

BCRC is a nine-week training that includes 360 hours of classroom time and physical training. Recruits learn standard of conduct, professionalism and ethics, report writing, interpersonal communications, maintaining security, crisis intervention, security threat groups (gangs), mental health, first aid, firearms, and self-defense tactics.

All incoming classes receive Recruit Field Training along with Basic Corrections Training. That means, during the final weeks of training, they go into the facility and begin their job with the guidance of their training sergeants.

The fifteen (15) have been assigned to the following jail and prison facilities:

Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center 2

Halawa Correctional Facility 6

O‘ahu Community Correctional Center 2

Maui Community Correctional Center 2

Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center 2

Waiawa Correctional Facility 1