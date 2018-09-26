‘Ohana Art Contest Open to Students

Attention Hawai‘i Kindergarteners through 8th grade, do you have a story to share about your ‘ohana?

The Filipino Association of University Women (FAUW), 3 Point Scholarship Hawai‘i, and Reiyukai America invite Hawai‘i students to participate in the first annual ‘Ohana Art Contest. The organizers aspire to promote stronger families that can affect stronger communities.

There are two categories and there will be three winners in each category:

Grades K-5:

Theme: My Favorite ‘Ohana Moment

Prizes: 1st $100, 2nd $75, 3rd $50

Teacher Prize for 1st Placer: $50 Amazon Gift Card

Grades 6-8:

Theme: ‘Ohana

Prizes: 1st $100, 2nd $75, 3rd $50

Teacher Prize for 1st Placer: $50 Amazon Gift Card

The ‘Ohana Art Contest is open to all Hawai‘i K-8 students, who are encouraged to draw an artwork that portrays the contestant’s experiences with his/her ‘ohana along with a paragraph describing the artwork. All the entries must be submitted physically by the organizing committee, postmarked on or before Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.

All entries will be displayed at the Hawai‘i State Library from Nov. 17, to Dec. 8, 2018.

Winners will be awarded on Saturday, Nov. 17, during the Final Presentation of the Letter to My Parent Contest in Hawai‘i 2018. Winners will be contacted by the Organizing Committee.

Go online for more information about the contest.

Visit the Facebook page to stay informed with the updates

For more information, contact Rose Churma or Toshiro Obara at (808) 358-2868 or email reiyukai@reiyukai-usa.org.