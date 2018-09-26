OHA Accepting Application for Kūlia Grants Program

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) has launched a $500,000 pilot grants program that will provide smaller, one-year grant awards for projects that benefit the Native Hawaiian community and align with the agency’s broad strategic priority areas.

OHA’s Kūlia Grants Program is intended to provide financial assistance to projects that are not generally covered by its standard Community Grants Program. OHA’s Community Grants Program typically provides larger, multi-year grant awards that require a minimum of 20 percent matching funds.

In contrast, Kūlia Grant awards will be smaller, ranging between $25,000 and $100,000; only carry one-year terms; and require just a 10%t funding match. Kūlia Grants may be used for capacity building and capital improvement projects, which are prohibited under the Community Grants Program.

In addition, while Community Grants awards must contribute to the agency’s specific Strategic Result benchmarks, Kūlia Grants only need to align with OHA’s broader Strategic Priorities of health; education; income and housing; land and water; and culture.

Eligible nonprofit organizations must submit applications by 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Applications are only available online.

Applicants are required to attend a Kūlia Grants orientation session to be eligible for the grant. Due to limited seating capacity, registration for the mandatory orientation sessions is required in advance. Sixteen orientation sessions are scheduled statewide throughout October. Web conferencing will be available for the Oct. 2 and Oct. 29 orientation sessions. Visit online for a full schedule and the contact information.

Kūlia Grants are subject to approval by OHA’s Board of Trustees and to the availability of funding.

For more information about the Kūlia Grants Program, including the solicitation, online application and orientation schedule, please visitwww.oha.org/grants.