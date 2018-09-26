HSTA Statement Regarding Counties Appeal to Supreme Court

WalletHub recently ranked Hawai‘i as the worst place for teachers in the country. Corey Rosenlee, president of the Hawai‘i State Teachers Association responds:

“The counties are trying to stop the democratic process that would allow the people of Hawai‘i the opportunity to vote on the Constitutional Amendment that would, for the first time, properly fund Hawai‘i’s public schools and our keiki.

“The Constitutional Amendment does not take away one dollar from the counties. Instead, the counties are trying to prevent our school system from being adequately funded. Even though this week, WalletHub ranked Hawai‘i as the worst place for teachers in the country.

“It is disappointing that the counties are wasting tax-payer dollars to fight for wealthy outside investors and illegal vacation owners, rather than Hawai‘i’s own keiki.”