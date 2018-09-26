HPD Searching for Missing Hilo Woman

The Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, identified as 39-year-old Robyn Jean Spotts of Hilo. She is described as caucasian, six feet tall, weighs 265 lbs, blue eyes, dyed blonde hair and has a fair complexion.

Spotts was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at about 3 p.m. and wearing a dress with horizontal black and white stripes. She is known to frequent the Hilo area.

Spotts has a condition that requires medication.

If Spotts is seen, contact police at the non-emergency number of (808) 935-3311.