2 Adults & 1 Juvenile Arrested Following Search Warrant in Kamuela

Hawai‘i Island Police Department Detectives from the Area II Juvenile Aid Section, (JAS), in collaboration with Vice, on, Tuesday, Sept. 25, executed a Search Warrant to a property on the 65-1300 block of Paepu‘u Place in Kamuela.

During the search, Officers arrested and charged a juvenile male wanted on an outstanding APB and Bench Warrant.

Two adults were also taken into custody. 48-year-old Felicia Bissell was arrested and charged for Custodial Interference in the second-degree, Allowing Unlicensed Driver to Operate a Motor Vehicle, Hindering Prosecution in the second-degree, and False Reporting Accident. The other adult male, Justin Murray, was arrested and released pending investigation for unrelated drug offenses.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.