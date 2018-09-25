Free Water & Soil Sample Testing Ends

Due to the recent lull in volcanic activity and low volcanic emissions, the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR) has ended its free ADSC analyses of water and soil samples in volcano-affected areas for pH and heavy metals as of Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

One exception: those moving back into areas recently affected by volcanic activity in Puna. They will be allowed to submit up to three water and soil samples up through Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.

For more information contact the Cooperative Extension Offices on Hawai‘i Island:

Hilo: (808) 981-5199

Kamuela: (808) 887-6183

Kona: (808) 322-4892

