September 25, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then isolated showers between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 62. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

Low pressure northwest of Kauai will lift northeast during the next couple of days, dragging a trough slowly eastward toward the islands. High moisture levels with southerly winds ahead of the trough will bring frequent showers to Kauai today and tonight, with heavy rainfall possible. Muggy conditions are expected to continue across the state through much of the week as the trough slowly weakens. A more typical trade wind pattern should return by Thursday night or Friday, with trades becoming breezy during the weekend.

