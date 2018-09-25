Locations Acquires Clark Realty

O‘ahu-based residential real estate firm Locations, is acquiring the operations of Hawai‘i Island-based Clark Realty Corporation, making it the state’s largest locally-owned real estate brokerage with more than 2,780 resale and new construction transactions combined in the past 12 months.

“It’s my great pleasure to welcome Clark Realty’s agents, employees and clients to the Locations ‘ohana,” said Scott Higashi, president and CEO of Locations.” Together, our firms will be better equipped to provide even greater value to our clients across the state of Hawai‘i and beyond.”

“Clark Realty is a highly respected firm on the Big Island and a natural fit for Locations,” Higashi added. “Like Locations, Clark Realty has a legacy built on local ownership, best-in-class agents, cutting-edge technology and a long record of unparalleled client service. As Locations prepares to celebrate our 50th anniversary next year, we’re thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Clark Realty as our neighbor island partner.”

Under the ownership of Locations, Frank Goodale will continue to lead Clark Realty as president. Clark Realty’s brokers-in-charge and administrative staff will also remain in their current roles. The change in ownership will not disrupt Clark Realty’s existing business. Any changes as a result of the acquisition will occur gradually as the leadership teams chart a course for integration that will benefit the agents and clients of both firms.

“Clark Realty’s history, culture and philosophy align well with Locations,” said Goodale. “We have already had a successful working relationship for many years through the global Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International® network. There are myriad benefits—both to our agents and to our clients—of formally partnering with Locations. We look forward to continuing to serve our Big Island community and our agents by building on our strengths in a thoughtful and mutually beneficial way.”

Locations currently operates five offices on O‘ahu and one on Maui. With the acquisition of Clark Realty’s four offices on Hawai‘i Island—in Kailua Kona, Keauhou, Waimea and Hilo—Locations will be Hawai‘i’s premier locally-owned residential real estate brokerage.