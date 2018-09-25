KDEN Fundraiser Concerts With Pedro Ka‘awaloa

Big Island’s own actor, singer and musician, Pedro Ka‘awaloa, is home. Before he returns to the mainland to start rehearsals for The King and I national tour, he will be doing two fundraisers for Kīlauea Drama & Entertainment Network (KDEN).

The eruption in lower Puna and the collapse of Halema‘uma‘u Crater from May to August disrupted the lives of many of KDEN’s casts, crews, orchestras and audience members. Due to the closure of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, KDEN was without its beautiful theater home. A move to Hilo for the summer musical proved to be a financial challenge for the group and they are trying to recoup losses incurred over the summer.

The first opportunity to hear Ka‘awaloa perform will be on Friday, Sept. 28, starting at 6 p.m. at Amalfatano’s Italian Restaurant. Admission is $20 for an Italian buffet. Pedjioke, sort of like karaoke, but with a live piano will be the performing format. If you would like to sing while Pedro accompanies, or would like to request that he sing something, a small donation will be requested.

On Sunday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m., Ka‘awaloa will present a concert at the East Hawai‘i Cultural Center/HMOCA at 141 Kalakaua St. in Hilo. Joining him will be KDEN’s own King, Norman Arancon, Rachel Edwards KDEN’s Lady Thiang and Cinderella, and Ka‘awaloa’s recent cast mate, Page Mason. Spend an afternoon as they sing a variety of songs. Hear material from KDEN’s past shows as well as a few of the performers’ personal favorites. Admission is $10 at the door.

For more information call (808) 982-7344 or email kden73@aol.com. To donate to KDEN, go online.