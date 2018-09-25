Kaulunani Advisory Council Seeking Applicants

Are you a tree hugger and passionate about trees and their value for our well-being? Do you have professional experience you would like to apply to improving our urban and community forests and green spaces across the state? The Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program is seeking qualified and enthusiastic applicants for its Urban and Community Forestry Advisory Council.

Kaulunani, a program of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) focuses on improving the health and viability of trees and communities in Hawai‘i through educational programs. The program also provides financial support in the form of cost-share grants, technical training, and public/private partnerships. Kaulunani is funded by the State and Private Forestry Branch of the USDA Forest Service with the mission to “balance the urban and natural environment by encouraging, empowering and equipping the people of Hawai‘i to mālama the trees in our ‘āina.” Since its inception in 1991, Kaulunani has awarded more than $2.6 million to 376 organizations across the state, in the form of cost-share grants matched with $7 million in cash and in-kind contributions. Advisory Council members have the opportunity to contribute to important urban forestry initiatives across the state as well as join the program’s legacy.

The Kaulunani Advisory Council acts in a volunteer, advisory capacity to DOFAW and the Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program and operates in partnership with the non-profit organization Smart Trees Pacific. The Council provides guidance and direction for the Kaulunani program and small grants program. Responsibilities include reviewing the State’s Forest Action Plan and providing input and recommendations for projects, subgrants, and educational and marketing initiatives. Members also have the opportunity to consult on the annual Federal Program grant proposal, as well as other federal or non-federal funding opportunities.

Currently, the council is comprised of professionals from across the state, ranging from arborists to landscape architects, government planners to community-based nonprofit leaders. We seek applicants from diverse fields and locations throughout the state.

Professionals from all fields and areas of expertise are encouraged to apply. This includes, but is not limited to, education, health care, engineering, transportation and private sector.

Priority will be given to applications received by Nov. 1, 2018, in advance of the Nov. 15, Council meeting when applications will be reviewed. Applications will then be considered on a rolling basis. Council members commit to a three-year term with quarterly in-person meetings. Detailed Council guidelines and applications can be found on the Kaulunani website.

For more information on Kaulunani’s council, programs, and cost-share grants contact: Heather McMillen, (808) 587-0054, or email heather.l.mcmillen@hawaii.gov.