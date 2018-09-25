HPD Arrests 24 Motorists for DUI Violations

The Hawai‘i County Police Department reports that during the week of Sept. 17, through Sept. 23, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 835 DUI arrests compared with 844 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.1%.

There have been 901 major accidents so far this year compared with 983 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.3%.

To date, there were 21 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 23 fatalities, compared with 24 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 12.5% for fatal crashes, and 11.5% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: