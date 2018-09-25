Trump Administration’s ‘Attack on Immigrants’ Denounced

In response to the proposed public charge rule proposed by the Department of Homeland Security, which would mandate immigrant families to choose between their immigration status and accessing critical services for their families, the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA) issued the following statement:

The members of the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans stand united in our unequivocal opposition to the Trump Administration’s latest attack on immigrant families. Forcing immigrant families to choose between providing basic care for their loved ones, or jeopardizing their pathway to legal status continues to highlight this Administration’s contempt for hardworking immigrants seeking to realize the American Dream.

Countless AAPIs use public benefits like Medicaid, SNAP, and housing assistance. For these families, these benefits are essential. The proposed policy change is dangerously coercive and staggeringly irresponsible. It will make our country—and our children less healthy and more at risk. Because this proposed policy targets family-based immigration, it will likely have a significant impact on our community and other immigrant communities of color.

This Administration’s repeated willingness to threaten immigrant families and their children in their ongoing nativist crusade is appalling. However, it is reflective of an Administration that has forfeited the moral high ground simply to cater to those who fear diversity, rather than embrace it.

NCAPA National Director, Gregg Orton simply stated:

“The proposed public charge rule is fairly complicated. The Trump Administration’s immigration platform is not: if you are not white and/or wealthy, you are not welcomed here.”