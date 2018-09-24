AD
Workshop: Connecting with Others Through Dialogue

By Big Island Now
September 24, 2018, 1:16 PM HST (Updated September 24, 2018, 1:17 PM)
Are you a caregiver for a parent, grandparent, spouse, friend or someone with special needs? Join the Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center for a free workshop to discuss common struggles, discover resources in the community and learn how positive communication can improve your and your loved one’s well-being.

This workshop includes facilitated dialogue with other caregivers, a positive communication webinar, interactive exercises and helpful resources.

The workshop will be on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Aging and Disability Resource Center located at 1055 Kino‘ole St. in Hilo. Pre-Registration is required.

Contact Majidah at (808) 935-7844 x 3 or majidah@hawaiimediation.org to register or in person at the Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center located at 101 Aupuni St. in Hilo.

