September 24, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 96. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Heat index values as high as 97. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead

An area of low pressure northwest of Kauai will lift northeastward over the next couple days, dragging a weakening front toward the islands. Deep tropical moisture and showers associated with the front will overspread Kauai tonight and Tuesday, then linger over the western islands through the middle of the week as the front stalls out and slowly dissipates. Hot and muggy conditions can be expected across much of the island chain as winds shift around to the south and southeast ahead of the front. A more typical trade wind weather pattern is expected to return Friday through next weekend as high pressure builds to the north of the islands.

