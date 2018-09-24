September 24, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday October 01: Surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores through the week. Bumpy, short-period surf along east facing shores will gradually decline throughout the week as the winds ease and shift more southerly. An increase in wind swell is expected over the weekend as trade winds return. A small north-northwest swell is expected late Thursday into Friday. This swell is expected to peak on Saturday and hold through the weekend. Small southwest and south swells will give surf along south facing shores a small boost throughout the week, but remain well below advisory level.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with SE winds less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high S medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more SW and builds for the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Glassy with SSE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

