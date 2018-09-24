Pāhoa Man Arrested for Theft, Drug Offenses

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested and charged a 28-year-old Pāhoa man on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, for theft and drug offenses after allegedly taking a cellular phone from a vehicle.

Police arrested and charged Ryan Vanstralen after he was identified by a victim who was sitting in his vehicle on Church Road in the Nānāwale Estates Subdivision of the Puna District when Vanstralen allegedly reached into his vehicle and took the phone.

The victim reported the theft to police at about 2:30 p.m. While officers were investigating the incident, Vanstralen returned to the scene and was arrested.

Police also found Vanstralen in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use.

Vanstralen was subsequently charged with unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, theft, promotion of a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $10,000.00 bail pending his initial court appearance.

Police are advising the public to be aware of their surroundings and to use caution and remain alert when stopping in remote areas. Be vigilant and make sure to safeguard their belongings so that they are not easy targets.

Continue to reports suspicious activity and suspicious people to the police by calling 911 or the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.