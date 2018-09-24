New Judge Sworn In

The District Family Court of the Third Circuit has a new judge. Wendy M. DeWeese was sworn in as judge at the Keākealani Building on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. She will serve a six-year term.

The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice Mark E.W Recktenwald. Remarks were made by Hawai‘i State Bar Association President Howard K.K. Luke; West Hawai‘i Bar Association President Donna V. Payesko; Hawai‘i County Bar Association President Sherilyn Tavares; Hawai‘i State Trial Judges Association Vice President Darien W.L. Ching Nagata; Chair of the Judicial Selection Commission Dr. Jackie Young; and Hawai‘i State House Representative Nicole E. Lowen.

DeWeese had been a Deputy Public Defender in Kealakekua for the past 11 years. Prior to that, she served as a law clerk for Judge Ronald Ibarra (ret). Before moving to Hawai‘i, DeWeese worked for 11 years in private practice in California handling personal injury, civil and family law cases. She is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Southwestern University School of Law, a member of the California State Bar since 1993, and was admitted to the Hawai‘i State Bar in 2006.