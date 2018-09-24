Kīlauea Disaster Recovery Center Closing

The joint federal/state/county disaster recovery center that has been assisting Puna residents with the Kīlauea eruption recovery will close permanently on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

The Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility, 15-3022 Kauhale St. in

Pāhoa. Hours will remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday until the closing date.

Survivors are encouraged to stay in touch with FEMA. The deadline to apply for assistance has passed, but applicants can still track their application and should notify FEMA of changes to their information such as a mailing address, phone numbers and email address. They may also upload insurance settlement information or other documentation online.

Homeowners and renters can update their information in the following ways:

By going online

By calling (800) 621-3362; TTY (800) 462-7585. Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service

may call (800) 621-3362 By downloading the FEMA mobile app

For questions regarding SBA’s low-interest disaster loans and applications, residents and businesses can continue to call the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955.