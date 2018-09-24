HPD Seeking ID on Vehicle Theft Surveillance Image

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect involved in a vehicle theft investigation that occurred on Sept. 23, 2018, in the Keaukaha area.

It was reported that in the early morning hours, an unknown person entered the parking lot of an apartment building on the 300 block of Kalanianaole Street in Hilo and removed a vehicle without permission.

The alleged suspect is described as being in their early to mid-20’s, with a dark complexion and a slim to medium build. The person was observed on surveillance camera wearing a red shirt, red hat, dark pants, dark shoes and a gray backpack.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case or the identity of the person depicted to call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Chester Franco at (808) 961-2213.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.