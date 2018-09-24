AD
Hawaiian Immersion Preschool Celebrates Kūpuna

By Big Island Now
September 24, 2018, 8:06 AM HST (Updated September 24, 2018, 9:23 AM)
VIDEO: Pūnana Leo o Kona honors grandparents. VC: KAPA Hwn FM

The Pūnana Leo o Kona – Hawaiian Immersion Preschool in Onouli celebrated lā kūpuna on Grandparents Day on Sept. 21, 2018.

Students presented mele (song), oli (chant), hula, Hawaiian activities and a special luncheon.

Each ʻohana (family) was represented with a handmade kalo and showcased pictures of the immediate family.

Kahu Nāʻai Colburn stressed the importance of teaching the children about their family connections.

Kumu Alakaʻi Akelina Tibiyan also shared the importance of how Hawaiian language establishes the foundation for learning and life.

For more information about Pūnana Leo Preschool or to learn the Hawaiian language, visit www.ahapunanaleo.org.

