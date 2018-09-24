The third annual Hawai‘i Island Women’s Leadership Summit begins registration and states that Dr. Jackie Young will be the keynote speaker for their fall event. Dr. Young will inspire with her leadership path filled and fueled by her passion and resilience to have the courage to dream and rise to the challenge again and again. The purpose of this one-day conference is to empower and advance women on Hawai‘i Island.

Registration is now open for the summit which will be located at the Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa at Keauhou Bay on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Expected to attract nearly 300 Hawai‘i Island attendees, this one-day conference will include Young’s keynote address and a treasure trove of 16 breakout presentations by an array of Hawai‘i Island entrepreneurs, professionals, leaders and rising stars. Attendees will also enjoy a continental breakfast, buffet luncheon, vendor expo and a networking pau hana.

Dr. Young is a passionate champion of advocacy on issues relating to gender equity, discrimination, health and safety. She has received numerous awards from organizations including the University of Hawaii Distinguished Alumni Award, the National Education Association Futrell Award for Advancing the Rights of Women and Girls in Education, and the YWCA of O‘ahu Outstanding Woman Leader. She holds a Ph.D. in Women’s Studies and Communication. She was the former Chief Staff Officer for the American Cancer Society, and also the first woman to hold the position of Vice-Speaker for the Hawai‘i House of Representatives.

A regular rate of $100 per person is available now through Sept. 30. The rate after this date will be $110 per person from Oct. 1through Summit Day Oct. 19. Event specifics can be found for Summit Tickets online.

For more information, including volunteer opportunities, contact 2018 Summit Chairs Brooke Derby and Christine Hijirida, at hawaiiislandwlf@gmail.com.