The 20th annual Taste of Hilo is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sangha Hall in Hilo. Sponsored by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawai‘i, this annual event features the culinary skills of many east Hawaii chefs, restaurants and patisseries, who provide their talents, ingredients and staff to make this event a success.

The Chamber sponsors this event each year to help showcase the work of east Hawai‘i food service establishments as well as to provide financial assistance to Hawai‘i Community College. Over the years, the Japanese Chamber has donated more than $170,000 to HCC which uses the proceeds to support students and faculty.

Participating restaurants, patisseries and beverage distributors include:

Akmal’s Indian Kitchen

Anheuser-Busch Sales of Hawai‘i

Angry Bull

Any Kine Won Tons

Big Island Top Dog

Café 100

Coca-Cola

Cupcakes Boom

Hawai‘i Community College Culinary Arts Program

Hawai‘i Island Gourmet

Hawai‘i Lassi

Hawai‘i Youth Business Center

Hilo Bake Company

Hilo Hawaiian Hotel, Queen’s Court Restaurant

Hilo Medical Center

Hula Hula’s Restaurant at the Grand Naniloa Hotel

Johnson Brothers of Hawai‘i

Kuhio Grill

Maebo Noodle Factory

Mehana Brewing Company

Millie’s Deli & Snack Shop

Nani Mau Gardens Restaurant

Paradise Beverages

Pepsi-Cola Company

Poke Market

Suisan Fish Market

Sweet Cane Cafe

Sweet Thunder Products

The Cherry Company

The Pirate Kitchen

Volcano Winery

WikiFresh Restaurant

Young’s Market

Presale tickets are on sale for $55. They may be purchased by calling the Chamber’s office at (808) 934-0177, or by jccih@jccih.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $70 if the event has not been sold out. Come and discover what your favorite restaurants will be featuring at this year’s Taste of Hilo.