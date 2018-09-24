20th Annual Taste of HiloSeptember 24, 2018, 2:11 PM HST (Updated September 24, 2018, 2:55 PM)
The 20th annual Taste of Hilo is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sangha Hall in Hilo. Sponsored by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawai‘i, this annual event features the culinary skills of many east Hawaii chefs, restaurants and patisseries, who provide their talents, ingredients and staff to make this event a success.
The Chamber sponsors this event each year to help showcase the work of east Hawai‘i food service establishments as well as to provide financial assistance to Hawai‘i Community College. Over the years, the Japanese Chamber has donated more than $170,000 to HCC which uses the proceeds to support students and faculty.
Participating restaurants, patisseries and beverage distributors include:
Akmal’s Indian Kitchen
Anheuser-Busch Sales of Hawai‘i
Angry Bull
Any Kine Won Tons
Big Island Top Dog
Café 100
Coca-Cola
Cupcakes Boom
Hawai‘i Community College Culinary Arts Program
Hawai‘i Island Gourmet
Hawai‘i Lassi
Hawai‘i Youth Business Center
Hilo Bake Company
Hilo Hawaiian Hotel, Queen’s Court Restaurant
Hilo Medical Center
Hula Hula’s Restaurant at the Grand Naniloa Hotel
Johnson Brothers of Hawai‘i
Kuhio Grill
Maebo Noodle Factory
Mehana Brewing Company
Millie’s Deli & Snack Shop
Nani Mau Gardens Restaurant
Paradise Beverages
Pepsi-Cola Company
Poke Market
Suisan Fish Market
Sweet Cane Cafe
Sweet Thunder Products
The Cherry Company
The Pirate Kitchen
Volcano Winery
WikiFresh Restaurant
Young’s Market
Presale tickets are on sale for $55. They may be purchased by calling the Chamber’s office at (808) 934-0177, or by jccih@jccih.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $70 if the event has not been sold out. Come and discover what your favorite restaurants will be featuring at this year’s Taste of Hilo.