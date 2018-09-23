September 23, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

An area of low pressure far northwest of Kauai, will lift northeastward today through early in the work week, dragging a weakening front toward the islands. Deep tropical moisture and showers associated with the front will overspread the western end of the state Monday night into Tuesday and linger through the middle of the week as the front stalls just northwest of Kauai. Hot and muggy conditions can also be expected across much of the island chain as winds shift around to the south and southeast ahead of the front. A more typical trade wind weather pattern is expected to return by late in the work week as high pressure builds back in to the north of the islands.

