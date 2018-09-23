September 23, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday September 30: Surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores through middle of the week. Rough, short-period surf along east facing shores will gradually decline throughout the week as the winds ease and shift. The first north-northwest swell of the season is expected late this week, which could bring near-advisory level surf along north facing shores. Small southwest and south swells will give surf along south facing shores a small boost through middle of the week, but remain well below advisory level.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high W ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high W ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This rotates more S and builds a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

