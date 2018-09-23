Obituary Notices: Week of Sept. 23, 2018

Mary Damaso

October 18, 1920 – September 19, 2018

Mary Damaso, 97, of Kahului, Maui passed away peacefully on September 19, 2018 surrounded by loving family. She was born in the Philippines on October 18, 1920.She was predeceased by her husband, Melchor Damaso. She is survived by children, Leonard Damaso, Margaret Nakama, Carol Farling (Charles), Charles Damaso, Patrick Damaso (Lynn); sister, Carmen Bassug; grandchildren, Nathan Nakama (April), Freya Boughton (William); great grandchildren, Kelsey Mariko Nakama, Angelee Grace Boughton, Audrey Marie Boughton; best friend, Kiki The Dog.Visitation will be held at Kings Cathedral in Kahului on Friday September 28, 2018. Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Valley Isle Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. in Haiku.

Azucena Lomaoang

February 1, 1939 – September 17, 2018

Azucena Zorayda Paraiso Lomaoang , 79, of Lumban Laguna, Philippines, passed away on September 17, 2018. She was born on February 1, 1939. She moved to Maui, Hawaii and married Francisco Lomaoang (deceased).

Her hobbies were shopping and movies. She liked visiting her siblings and going to church. She was a very kind and generous person. She was always giving and sharing.

She is survived by her daughter Rhoda PL Chung (Darin E. Chung); Granddaughter, Rashana C. Ribucan (Allan M. Ribucan); Great grandsons, Raiden Kuan Ribucan and Cole Madden Ribucan and Maddox Allan Ribucan; Sisters, Carmelita P. Salazar (Oahu) (Carlos Salazar), Iluminada P. Queyquep (Philippines), Teresita P. Santiago (Florida) (Joel Santiago), Thelma P. Takushi (Maui), Marilyn P. Siefman (Maui) (Robert Siefman); Brothers, Rolando R. Paraiso (Philippines) (Holly Paraiso), Enrique R. Paraiso Jr. (Carmel) (John Pichel) and numerous cousins, aunties, nieces and nephews.

Azucena is predeceased by her parents Enrique Paraiso and Teresa de Ramos Paraiso and her husband Francisco Lomaoang.

Teruko Miller

August 27, 1938 – September 16, 2018

Memorial services are private. In lieu of koden or flowers, you may consider making a gift in Marcia’s name to the University of Hawai’i at Hilo, School of Education. Visit www.uhfoundation.org/CelebrateTeachers

Eryn-Joie Yogi

June 18, 2002 – September 11, 2018

She was a Maui High School student. She enjoyed fishing, camping and loved spending time with family and friends. Eryn-Joie is survived by her parents, Terence and Diane Yogi along with her older sister Tori-Jaye Yogi. She is also survived by her grandparents; Sherman and Ethel Yogi; Richard and Marilyn Tamashiro along with numerous aunties, uncles, cousins and friends.

A service in her honor will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului. Visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jarvis Borge

July 16, 1963 – September 10, 2018

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Donna Marie Borge; parents: Patrick and Geraldine Borge; children: Cody Sagon (Lisa Barnes), Jory (Kyle) Chong Kee, Nalu (Jenna) Andrade, Jae-Lee Borge, and Elijah Borge; siblings: Joanna (Damie) Ines, Janel (William) Dumlao, Jocelyn (Franklin) Perreira, Jason Borge, Koa (Heraldine) Borge, Kanoelehua (Chris) Bender, Patrick Borge Jr. (Roxanne Dickson); grandchildren: Ohukai and Kaimana Kealoha, Kyler, Kolton, and Kolby Chong Kee, Chloe Sagon, and Braecyn Borrero.Celebrations of life will be take place on October 13th, 2018 from 11-4 at Ma’ili Beach Park, Oahu and October 20th from 11-4 at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui to honor him.The family of Jarvis Lee John Borge would like to express a heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Kaiser Maui, Kaiser Moanalua and Islands Hospice for their compassionate care.