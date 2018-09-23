ASB Spearheads Seeds of Service School Projects

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

More than 200 American Savings Bank volunteers, family, friends and community members came together for the bank’s annual Statewide Seeds of Service on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.

During the one-day event, service projects took place at a local public school on each island: Hawai‘i Island, Maui, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i and Kaua‘i.

On Hawai‘i Island, ASB “adopted” Kua O Ka La Public Charter School, an ASB Bank for Education ‘Ohana School and previous winner in the ASB KeikiCo Business Plan Competition.

Volunteers participated in a variety of projects, ranging from landscaping to painting.

Adopted schools on other islands included Kanoelani Elementary School on O‘ahu, Maui High School, Hanalei Elementary School on Kaua‘i and Kualapu‘u Public Conversion Charter School on Moloka‘i.