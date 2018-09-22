September 22, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Calm wind.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

High pressure to the north and ridging aloft will maintain a stable trade wind flow through Sunday with clouds and showers favoring the windward and mountain areas. A surface low forming northwest of Kauai in the next 24 hours will cause the winds to blow out of the southeast and south starting Sunday. This flow will bring in not only some humid weather but the potential for some unsettled weather to the western end of the island chain that may last through the first half of the new week.

