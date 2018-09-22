September 22, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday September 29: Surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores through the middle of next week. Rough, short-period surf will remain around the summer average along east facing shores through today, then decline Sunday into early next week. The first north-northwest swell of the season is expected late next week, which may bring near advisory level surf along north facing shores. Background south swells will keep surf below average along south facing shores through middle of next week. A small southwest swell is possible late next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high W ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high W ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This rotates more S and builds a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph.

