South Hilo Crime Report: Sept. 14–20, 2018

Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo Community Police responded to two burglaries and three vehicle break-ins over the seven-day period from Friday through Thursday, Sept. 14, to 20.

The complete list of crime locations and dates are as follows:

2 BURGLARIES

Between Sept. 14, at 6 p.m.and Sept.17, at 7 a.m., unknown suspect(s) entered the Hilo High School locker rooms, damaging several door handles and a lock on a storage container. As of this time no items appear to be missing. Between Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. and Sept. 15, at midnight, unknown suspect(s) entered a employee breakroom to a business located on the 500 block of Kanoelehua Avenue. A window was damaged in the incident and no items were reported missing.

3 VEHICLE BREAK-INS

On Sept. 17, between 6 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle parked unattended on the 100 block of Hoku Street, several items were removed. Between Sept. 15, at 11 p.m. and Sept. 17 at 8 a.m., unknown suspect(s) broke the driver’s side window and entered a work vehicle parked unattended on the 1200 block of Kamehameha Avenue, a electronic tablet was removed without permission. On Sept. 14, between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. unknown suspect(s) pried open and popped the lock on the front drivers side door while the vehicle was parked unattended on Furneaux Lane. Vehicle was entered without permission, however no items were removed.

HPD NOTE TO BIG ISLAND RESIDENTS AND VISITORS

HPD would also like to welcome two new Lieutenants to the South Hilo Patrol team.

Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins who transferred from the West Hawai‘i Juvenile Aid Section and Lieutenant Fetuutuunia Amuimuia who was recently promoted from a detective in the East Hawai‘i Juvenile Aid Section.

The Hawai‘i Police Department is transitioning to a new records management system to better serve the County of Hawai‘i.

