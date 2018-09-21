September 21, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 71. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A drying trend with moderate to breezy trades returning is expected through Saturday as a weak trough of low pressure north of Kauai continues westward. Clouds and showers will favor the typical windward and mauka locations through Saturday night. Warm and muggy conditions are forecast to return later in the weekend through early next week as low pressure forms west of the state. Light to moderate southerly winds and plenty of tropical moisture lifting northward will translate to increasing rain chances Sunday night through Wednesday.

