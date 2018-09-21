September 21, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday September 28: Surf will remain below advisory levels along all shores through the middle of next week. The current south swell will continue to slowly decline through Saturday. Rough, short-period surf will remain around the summer average along east facing shores through tonight, then decline during the weekend. The first large northwest swell of the season could arrive late next week, possibly reaching advisory levels along north and west facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high W ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high W ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

