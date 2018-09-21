Pāhoa Pizza Business Closing

Another business in Pāhoa is closing due to the lack of customers coming into the small historic village and the lack of parking available.

Stratos New York Pizzeria is closing on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, according to owner Sandra Baker.

“It is with great sadness that I must announce Stratos New York Pizzeria will be closing,” Baker said, “Due to the lava. Our last day will be this Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Mention ‘Puna Strong’ and get 50% off on Sunday. Look for us in the new Puna Kai Shopping Center next spring.”

The pizzeria has found a new location in Honomū and will be opening there soon.

Baker is seeking assistance with the move and said, “If anyone can help me with the move I would be greatly appreciative. I can’t afford to pay you but I can give you pizza. I am in need of trucks, trailers, any kind of moving truck cargo vans (can give gas money), pallet jacks and many strong men. I was hoping to move equipment to Honomū on Wednesday but any day I can get help I will take. I have a landlord from hell and really need to protect my stuff.”

Baker stated that she was hoping to stay open at the Pāhoa location until Puna Kai Shopping Center was built; however, she can’t hold out any longer in the current spot.

Baker stated that one problem besides the lava flow and lack of tourists coming into Pāhoa is the lack of parking in the small historic village.

After Luquins Mexican Restaurant burned down, taking away many parking stalls that were available in Pāhoa, Baker stated, “All the customers tell me time and time again they will not come and park here [in Pāhoa] only to come and get it to go.”