KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Kaleo Phillips to the KAPA Cafe.

Born and raised in Maui, Kaleo grew up in a musical family and has been in the Maui music scene for over 30 years. He has performed with many Hawaiian artists and toured with bands across the world. In 2004, Kaleo formed the trio “Pono” with Josh Kahula and Pi’ilani Arias. Kaleo’s first solo album E Mama is currently out now.

