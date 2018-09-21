HTA Issues RFPs to Support Signature Events in Resort Areas

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) offering to provide funding support for Signature Events hosted by qualified organizations specifically for resort areas on the island of Hawai‘i, Maui, Kaua‘i, and at Ko Olina on O‘ahu in 2019.

HTA-supported Signature Events are major festivals and events providing unique, world-class experiences that are designed to attract visitors from outside the state. A requirement of Signature Events is extensive national and international marketing and media exposure.

Examples of Signature Events currently supported by HTA include Aloha Festivals, Hawai‘i Food and Wine Festival, Honolulu Festival, Maui Film Festival, Kōloa Plantation Days Festival and Kona Coffee Cultural Festival.

“We are interested in supporting more festivals and events statewide that showcase the diversity of our islands and celebrate the qualities, traditions and heritage that makes coming to the Hawaiian Islands such a memorable experience,” said HTA President and CEO George D. Szigeti. “We encourage individuals and organizations to review this RFP and see how they can partner with HTA on hosting a major festival or event in resort areas on Maui, Kaua‘i, the island of Hawai‘i, and at Ko Olina.”

The HTA RFP program application (HTA RFP 19-11), which includes an overview, timeline, details, qualification requirements, and instructions for submitting proposals to request funding, is available on HTA’s website.

The deadline for applicants to submit proposals is Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at 4:30 p.m.

All inquiries regarding this RFP should be sent to HTA via email at contracting@gohta.net. Responses will be provided accordingly.